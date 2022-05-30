Purdue Football: Depth Chart Predictions, Quarterback

We are officially less than 100 days out from the start of the Purdue Football Season, 94 days to be exact, so I guess it is that time of year again for...

Depth Chart Predictions.

As stated in past years, I have 0 insider information, 0 of really, anything, just a fan doing some guessing. Sometimes I am really right, sometimes I am really wrong.

For today’s depth chart prediction, I think I will be really right.

Quarterback.

No Guessing here, QB1 is our beloved former walk-on Aidan O’Connell. AOC exploded onto the scene after subbing in and out with Jack Plummer for a few games. Once the show was his in 2021, it was his. He was 2nd in the B1G in passing, only behind CJ Stroud, he will be right there with him this season. Do not be surprised if at the end of the season, AOC is the leading passer in the Big Ten and leading the Big Ten in passing touchdowns.

Volume + being pretty damn good can go a long way. In not an entire year of starting AOC threw for 3712 yards and 28 touchdowns. Don’t be surprised at all if he is 4200+ and 35 TDS+ this year.

He is locked in as our QB1.

Now, QB2 and QB3 - this is where it gets dicey.

I am going to give Austin Burton the QB2 job, as well as a change of pace QB. Do not be surprised to see some run packages with him again, last year, QB designed runs sparked the run game a couple of weekends. Burton, a former UCLA QB has now been here since 2020, when he arrived to compete for the wide open job. But, he has been cemented as a solid back up QB and runner.

Mike Alaimo is penciled in as my QB3. He entered the transfer portal only to pull his name out just like, uh, 12 hours later. But, regardless, he is here and ready to compete for the back up job in 2022 and then the starting gig in 2023 against Kyle Adams and Brady Allen. Alaimo is a tall pocket passer with a good arm. He was rated a 4* out of HS, many thought he would play early and often, but is turning more of a project. In HS, he did not light the world on fire.

For QB4, I think it is incoming frosh, Brady Allen, well, he is here, since January. The Indiana Mr. Football, State Champ, MAxPreps player of the year is from deep in southern Indiana. Good news, with multiple QBS ahead of him, I see Allen taking a RS this season. He probably only plays if crap hits the fan with injuries. I like him to be the starter in 2023.

So, really, with Allen taking a RS, my QB4, as long as crap doesn’t hit the fan, is local product Kyle Adams. The 3rd year sophomore transferred home after a couple of years out east playing for highly regarded James Madison. He threw for one million yards in high school and one million touchdowns (actual stats).

He is back home and looking to compete in practice to make a run at the starting QB job in 2023.

There you have it, my officially unofficial QB depth chart, where it is a total guess by me, a fan, not an actual journalistic reporter.

Tomorrow: Running Backs.