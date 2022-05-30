94 Days to Purdue Football: J.P. Deeter

We have our first true freshman coming on board with this year’s countdown. He’s a Texas-sized defensive tackle in his first year from Manvel, Texas.

J.P. Deeter - Fr.

Manvel, TX (Manvel HS)

6’3”, 280 pounds

Defensive Tackle

2022 Projection: Redshirt

It is very hard to come in and play defensive tackle as a true freshman in the Big Ten. Given Purdue’s depth there and returning experience I expect Deeter to redshirt, but he could surprise after an excellent high school career. In his first two seasons he was playing in Kansas, where he dominated with 254 tackles, seven sacks, and four defensive touchdowns according to his Purdue bio. That is really damn impressive. He then moved to Texas and 120 tackles and five sacks. he was a four-time all-state selection as well. His team was 10-3 with a third round state playoff exit.

Deeter was already on campus for spring football as well, so while expect a redshirt, don’t be surprised if he becomes a rotation player.