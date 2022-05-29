95 Days to Purdue Football: Joe Anderson

When you hit the transfer market you are never sure what you’re going to get. Today’s player was in his first year in West Lafayette last year, and it was a good one.

Joe Anderson - Jr.

Murfreesboro, TN (Oakland HS, University of South Carolina)

6’4”, 280 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Potential Starter

Anderson came to Purdue last year to provide depth on the defensive line and he did just that. After redshirting in 2019 and appearing in four games for South Carolina in 2020 he switched to Purdue. He only ended up playing in five games, but he contributed six tackles and had a sack. His biggest game came in the bowl game against Tennessee, where he was in on four tackles. His sack came late in the Wrigley game against Northwestern.

I expect a larger role for Anderson this year. He is listed as a defensive end, but he has the size to shift inside and play tackle. That versatility will keep him on the field.