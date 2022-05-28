96 Days to Purdue Football: Khordae Sydnor

Yesterday’s player was straight outta Compton. Today we go to the opposite coast to feature a young developing player.

Khordae Sydnor - So.

New York City, NY (Iona Prep)

6’4”, 265 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Reserve

Sydnor comes to Purdue from New York, where he was a three-star prospect at defensive end in the 2021 cycle. He did not rack up any statistics last season, so he should be listed as a redshirt freshman. I believe he did see action at least once, however, as there was an action shot of him available through Getty images from the Illinois game. He also had a big spring game this year with a pair of sacks.

It seems like Sydnor is poised to come out of his redshirt year strong. Someone needs to step into the large shoes left by Geoge Karlaftis, so if Sydnor can become a solid replacement at defensive end that will help the defense a ton.