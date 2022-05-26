Purdue Football Announces Six Kickoff Times

There are some rewards for being 9-4 in the previous season and a borderline top 25 team. It means you get to play some marquee games with more eyes on you the next year. The addition of lights to Ross-Ade Stadium means more flexibility, and Purdue gets to continues its run of non-noon games as the first six kickoff times for this fall were announced today:

Update your



Kickoff times for 6️⃣ games this fall! Which game are you most excited about?#LetsPlayFootball | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Wp5X5x72Qz — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 26, 2022

Let’s look at them individually:

Penn State - September 1 - 8pm - FOX - We knew a long time ago this game was shifted, but now we know it is the marquee FOX game on opening night. Expect a loud atmosphere as it is one of the largest home games in a while.

Indiana State - September 10 - 4pm - BTN - A non-noon kickoff for our first FCS game in six years is a major surprise. This should be a comfortable blowout, as there is no valid reason to lose it.

at Syracuse - September 17 - Noon - ESPN2 - I will be mostly MIA for this one, as my nephew is getting married that day, so I am more excited for that. I do enjoy the random non-conference road games though.

Florida Atlantic - September 24 - 7:30pm - BTN - I am REALLY surprised that this is homecoming and not a noon kickoff. It is our first ever meeting with the Owls and a second night game in the same season.

at Minnesota - October 1 - Noon - TBD - Purdue’s chances in the Big Ten West will be decided early. We have our toughest crossover opponent followed by a road game at Minnesota as the first two conference games. Purdue has never won in their new stadium, at least officially.

at Wisconsin - October 22 - 3:30pm - BTN - No word on the Nebraska home game yet on October 15 or at Maryland on October 8, but to win the West Purdue likely needs at least a split in the Minnesota and Wisconsin games.

So there you have it. I expect big crowds this year. The lowest attendance last year was just over 51,000 for a noon Minnesota game played in the rain.