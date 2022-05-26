Can Zach Edey Improve Even Further?

As disappointing as the 2021-2022 season was at the end one of the brightest spots was the true emergence of Zach Edey. We knew that he was good, but I don’t think anyone really has grasped how good he can be. After being named a core member of the Canadian National Team Casey and I take the bulk of this podcast to discuss the rise of Zach Edey and if he is the future of this Purdue team.

He was one of, if not the, most efficient players in the country during this season so it’s going to be hard to improve but Edey can certainly do it. Looking ahead to next season Edey will no longer be splitting minutes with Trevion Williams who is off to the NBA draft. But, the question is, how many minutes can he handle? If Painter tries to throw him out there for 25 or even 30 minutes will his numbers improve at the same rate or will we see him wear down?

These player reviews are usually interesting especially for returning players. The potential is always more fun than reviewing the end of the line that often ends in heartbreak. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.