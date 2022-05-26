2022 Countdown to Purdue Football

Just one year ago we were questioning if Jeff Brohm was the guy and if he should have a warming hot seat. After a 9-4 season, Purdue’s first nine win season in 18 years, and a thrilling bowl win, coach Brohm is once again secure in his job.

The 2021 season was fantastic from top to bottom. Instead of struggling to make a bowl game Purdue exceeded all expectations, beat a pair of top 5 teams, and closed by winning five of the final six games. It won five games in one season away from Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time in 78 years. It got its first road shutout in 40 years and reached the AP top 25 for the first time in 14 years, ending the longest active streak of not being in said poll amongst power conference teams.

So what do we do for an encore? Let’s meet all the players that will try to sustain that success.