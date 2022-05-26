98 Days to Purdue Football: Greg Hudgins III

Purdue can always use depth on the defensive line, and that is where today’s player comes in.

Greg Hudgins III - So. (RS)

Washington, DC (St. John’s College Prep)

6’4”, 285 pounds

Defensive Tackle

2022 Projection: Contributor

This year will be an interesting one for Hudgins. He is a former 4-star recruit who was part of the 2020 class and he even played in two games that season. He did not collect any statistics, however, and last season he did not officially collect any, either. Thanks to the COVID rules he is basically a third year redshirt freshman, and that means two full years in the weight room.

He was initially listed as a defensive end, but now he is listed as a defensive tackle. You can never have enough defensive tackles, so having him as a big rotation player in the middle is a good thing.

I look for him to have a larger role this year. Purdue lost a decent amount up front to transfers, graduation, and the NFL, so there is more than enough opportunity there for a former 4-star recruit to make an impact.