99 Days to Purdue Football: Jack Sullivan

It’s the first player day on our countdown, and it begins with one of the starters on the defensive line who had a solid season in 2021.

Jack Sullivan - Sr. (5)

Plainfield, IL (Plainfield East)

6’5”, 275 pounds

Defensive End

2022 Projection: Starter

Sullivan is a fifth year player that has evolved into a solid starter and contributor up front. He redshirted in his first season and made his debut in 2019. He played in all 12 games as a reserve and finished with 13 tackles, but batted down an impressive five passes. Three of those came in the early season win over Vanderbilt that was, sadly, the high point of a lost season.

In the abbreviated 2020 season Sullivan played a larger role. He started two of the six games and had 12 tackles with a sack. Last season he was a regular starter opposite George Karlaftis and he finished with 23 tackles and three sacks. While not a lot of defense was played in the Music City Bowl, he had one of the biggest plays of the game when he sacked Hendon Hooker on 1st and goal from the 2 in overtime for a loss of 6 yards. That opened the door for Purdue’s controversial fourth down goal line stand.

With Karlaftis gone, there are a ton of minutes available for Sullivan. While he can’t possibly replace big George singlehandedly, he will be a steady veteran presence up front that can get into the backfield and make plays.