How Will the Loss of Two Starters Impact Purdue Football?

Recent news hasn’t been great for Purdue football with Marvin Grant and Milton Wright both off the team for the 2022 season. Grant placed his name in the transfer portal and Wright failed to make the grade. This means Purdue is down one expected starter from each side of the ball going into the season. This is never what you want to hear.

The Wright news wasn’t totally unexpected as he was previously academically ineligible for the bowl game against Tennessee due to grades. The Grant news though comes out of the blue. In fact, just this week he announced that he was heading to Kansas. For football. Kansas, one of the most historically bad programs in a major conference. There’s likely more to this story than meets the eye, and yes we’ve heard the rumors, but until something is factual we aren’t going to spread it on this website.

Even though the Wright news was not completely unexpected it still stings at a position that has an abundance of talent but not much PROVEN talent. When you lose an All-American in back to back seasons it can make replacing them pretty tough. It’s unclear what Wright would have done as the #1 WR but he had certainly shown he was capable of great things. Now Purdue will need to rely on the surgically repaired knees of Broc Thompson.

Can Purdue weather these losses?