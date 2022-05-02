Which Purdue NFL Draft Pick Found the Best Landing Spot?

With the 2022 NFL Draft now in the books and three Purdue Boilermakers taken the question that comes to mind is who got put in the best spot? George Karlaftis is headed to Kansas City, David Bell is headed to Cleveland, and Zander Horvath is headed to San Diego Los Angeles. In addition to the three players drafted Mitchell is headed to New England, Alexander is off to Chicago, Witt is heading to Atlanta, and Anthrop is taking the short trip to Indianapolis. So of all of these players, who found the best spot?

The obvious answer of course is George Karlaftis. He found himself on a team with one of the best QBs in the league, if not the best, who has roughly 10-15 years still to play. He is on a team that went to the Super Bowl two years ago, was close last year, and will be one of the favorites to make it back this year. Karlaftis joins a team that won’t ask him to be the savior or do too much. He will be asked to play within himself and sub in for an already established defensive line. It’s really a perfect place for him to be.

David Bell is an interesting one because he finds himself in Cleveland which has been a dead spot for nearly every player who goes there for the last oh I don’t know 3 decades. However, things in Cleveland are looking up, as much as they can, with the team winning more lately than one might expect by looking at the historical record. They of course made one of the splashiest signings of the offseason when they signed Deshaun Watson as their new QB. He’s of course got off the field drama following him which could cause a problem in Cleveland but that’s up to the NFL. From a purely on the field perspective Bell finds himself with a real opportunity.

What about the Chargers and Horvath? Or Anthrop and Indy?