2023 NFL Draft: What Boilers Go Pro Next Year?

In 2022 we saw 3 Boilermakers selected during the 3 day NFL Draft.

George Karlaftis went in the first round, our first, first round selection since Kerrigan in 2011, he is headed to Kansas City.

David Bell went 99th overall to the Browns, giving Cleveland a nice slot receiver to pair with Amari Cooper, D-Bell, as we know, can also work on the outside.

Lastly, we saw Zander Horvath selected at 260 in the 7th round by the Chargers. He worked himself onto draft boards with an outstanding Pro Day.

In 2023, who could hear their name called? There are plenty of returning, productive Boilermakers, but who has IT, to make it to the next level.