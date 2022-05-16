Purdue Football Recruiting: Cole Brevard Commits!

This morning, Purdue received great news from Penn State transfer and former Carmel Greyhound, Cole Brevard - as he committed to our Boilermakers.

This is big news, as Purdue is looking for playmakers on the defensive line to replace GK and Mitchell. While he projects more of an interior DL, there is a great chance that he could come in and start at the 3 tech tackle spot, next to Lawrence Johnson at the nose.

Brevard was a 4 star recruit coming out of Carmel in 2020. At 6-4, 305 pounds, I could see him playing either tackle position on the defensive line though. Mark Hagen was the lead on this and obviously, did another great job of securing another in state defensive product, from his alma mater of Carmel.

He was a top 200 recruit on 247 sports and a 92 overall composite ranked player. He had offers from just about everyone, but in the end, he will end up back close to home, playing for a defense that found their rhythm last year - albeit under a new defensive coordinator, again, but most of the staff has stayed the same.

For Brevard, it is a chance to improve under Hagen, who routinely gets the best of his players. He will be right in the mix for playing time on the defensive line with Deen, Johnson, Lewis,, Boyd and Hudgins all battling for PT on the interior DL.

Welcome back home, Cole!