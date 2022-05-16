What Does Eric Hunter’s Departure Mean for Purdue?

When Eric Hunter Jr. announced he was putting his name in both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal I wasn’t confident about the likelihood of him returning to Purdue. That thinking was validated when Hunter Jr. committed to Thad Matta and the Butler Bulldogs. He will be heading back home to the Indianapolis area to play his final year of college basketball.

While we are sad to see Hunter go you really can’t spend much time mourning his departure as Painter and staff have to find a solution to shore up the point guard position next year. Braden Smith is coming in as a true freshman point guard, but surely Painter won’t ask him to lead the team and play 30 minutes at the point guard position. Right? Right!?! What does that mean for the rest of the team, will we see Point Morton? What about Point TKR?

What names remain in the transfer portal that could be of interest to Purdue? Also, with the NBA Draft Combine list released that likely means that some players that are in the Draft will pull themselves out and be looking for a home. Let’s hope that Painter can find one of those guys and bring him to Purdue.

What do we think the point guard position looks like at Purdue next season?

Also, we touch on the latest Drew Brees news (including the breaking news during our podcast).