NBA Draft: Where Will Ivey & Tre End Up?

Today starts the 6 day journey of the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois. A chance for scouts to get an up close and personal look at some of the best stars from around the world.

For Purdue, Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey both garnered an invite. Ivey, who is a lottery lock and Trevion who has appeared in most mock drafts in the mid to late 2nd round, could see his stock rise with a great performance this week.

But, what are some of the best fits for our former Boilers? Where are they being predicted?

Jaden Ivey - Sophomore

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-4, 195

Mock Draft High: NBADraft.Net, Number 1 overall - Houston Rockets

Mock Draft Low: CBSSports.com - Number 5 overall - Indiana Pacers

Best Fit: Indiana Pacers

NBADraft.Net Analysis

NBA Comparison: Anthony Edwards/Donovan Mitchell/Ja Morant

“Strengths: An aggressive explosive, 6’4 200 lb combo guard with solid length (wingspan rumored to be somewhere in the 6’7-6’9 range) and a strong frame that should allow him to match up well on the perimeter … Very quick-twitched, Ivey is a premier athlete in the 2022 draft class who runs the floor exceptionally well given his outstanding burst and speed, and has the explosive leaping ability off of one or two feet to play above the rim with ease … A terror in the open court, plays with a high motor and is always looking to attack and put pressure on the defense; whether filling the lanes for off ball run outs or handling the ball in transition himself … Attentive off the ball and will slip behind defenders for easy cuts to the rim if his match up is late to react/out of position..Finishes well at the basket even when contested amongst the trees, has enough power and touch to score through contact … Makes good things happen when the defense isn’t set but only needs half a step on his man to collapse the paint and get to the rim in the half court with or without a ball screen due to his very quick 1st step and long-striding speed … Ivey is comfortable driving and dishing and in pick and roll situations (especially going right); rewards Purdue’s big front court players with plenty of high percentage looks near the rim off the attention he gets from slashing (3.3 apg as a Soph.) … A really active, quick-handed defender who plays strong on-ball defense at the college level, but is just as adept at jumping passing lanes and causing deflections, likes to flip turnovers into points … Has the athleticism needed to get back in plays after getting beat, capable of making nice chase down blocks … Projects very well to being able to defend anywhere on the perimeter at the NBA level given his physical tools and intensity level, and is among the best overall defenders in this upcoming class … Also a willing rebounder (5.2 rpg) who looks to initiate offense off missed shots..A rapidly improving 3-point shooter (41% 3FG currently as a Soph. on 5 attempts per game, up from just 26% last season) who has made defenses pay when they give him space this season … Ivey possesses decent release speed and touch; has shown flashes of being able to make shots on the move using screens, but especially off the bounce and spotting up with his feet set … Has a couple of rangy step back moves he uses for separation at times to get his shot off … Sporadically uses runners and floaters in the mid-range area, both shots that would be useful to continue to develop considering his play style … Has become a very difficult match up at the college level with his improved shot, as it only adds to the pressure he can put on the defense and puts his matchups at his mercy for blow-bys when closing out on him … Rapidly improved overall scoring efficiency (just under 40% FG last season to 48% on increased volume so far as a Soph.) points to a hard working player who is playing to his strengths while putting in the time to improve his game elsewhere…Has fan favorite traits, given his energy level and highlight reel athleticism, but also will endear himself to coaches and teammates with his contagious effort and solid intangible traits…Gets to the foul line at a decent rate and is an OK FT shooter once he gets there (career 74% on just over 4 FTs per game)

Weaknesses: Ivey’s hard charging energy and play style can be projected to be both a gift and a curse, as he can also straddle being too aggressive and being out of control on both ends … Gambles and reaches for steals and will pick up unnecessary fouls or get himself out of proper position, washing himself out of plays at times … High IQ players will undoubtedly be able to have some success using his aggressive approach against him, whether it be stepping in for charges or baiting him into live ball turnovers by getting caught in no man’s land … Offensively, if his speed doesn’t break down the help side level of the defense, he occasionally shows questionable patience and shot selection … Can stand to improve on switching up the pace he plays at more often … Should look to polish his mid-range game, would benefit from adding 1 and 2 dribble pull up shots when chased off the 3-point line …Improved passer but not quite a natural playmaker for others (3.3 apg/2.2 topg); leaves his feet to make passes often, which telegraphs and will allow defenders the time to recover and close passing angles more quickly … Has some misdirection in his game, but is mostly an average ball-handler who prefers to use his speed and rangy strides to maneuver … Gets low lift on his jumper and shoots a set shot, which is less of a concern for him from the 3-point line given the improvement and shot-making range he’s shown this season, but it will likely make the development of his floaters and runners more imperative at the NBA level … Some consider him a potential point for the next level, but for now he is more of a wing than a true lead guard …

Overall: Ivey arrived at Purdue after being a consensus 4-star HS recruit and built on a Freshman season that started relatively slow but ended in impressive fashion once he was plugged in the starting lineup (over 18 ppg in his last 6 games, including 26 points in his NCAA tourney debut)…He spent the summer playing with the FIBA U19 team, where his explosive athleticism, energy and shooting ability stood out, and hit the ground running as he’s in the middle of a breakout season for a Purdue team that could potentially make a run at the Final 4 this season out of the Big10 … He has risen his efficiency immensely from his first season as both a long range shooter and finisher, and he has been outstanding defensively for a Boilermakers team that is annually stout and well-coached on that end of the floor … He will need to develop his ability to switch up his pacing off the dribble and pick his spots to set up defenders at the NBA level more effectively, as well as polishing up some of his fundamentals on both ends of the court, but there is plenty to like, especially if he plays for a team that likes to run and get after teams in transition, and his quick and drastic improvements are extremely encouraging … He has played his way comfortably into the top half of the draft lottery, and with no prospect or lottery slots set in stone for the 1st pick yet, Jaden Ivey’s name is buzzing and he would really do himself a big favor as a prospect if he continues to play outstanding basketball in March and tests well after the season … Ivey is currently projected to go second overall in our mock draft and may ultimately give projected number one pick Jabari Smith the greatest challenge to go first …”

Trevion Williams - Senior

Position: Forward

Measurables: 6-10, 245

Mock Draft High: 50th Overall, Timberwolves

Mock Draft Low: Undrafted

Best Fit: Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics - Open Fluid Systems for great passing skill set

Tomorrow we may have an even clearer picture of where these two could land. The annual NBA Lottery is tomorrow - this can always shake up where prospects land. Best of luck, Tre & JI!