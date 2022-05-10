Purdue Football: 10 Newcomers That Can Make an Impact

- Tyrone Tracy - 6-1. 205, WR/RB - RS Junior - Iowa Transfer - Tracy was the definition of underutilized at Iowa. As we all know, Iowa runs I-Formation with an attached Tight End, iso, power, etc. Not a whole lot of diversity in that offense. Well, with two years left, he found a home that used Rondale Moore all over, as well as David Bell. Tracy projects as a starting wide receiver, but will be used in the slot, in the backfield, on special teams, etc. He potentially will be the dynamic playmaker that the Jeff Brohm offense always has. I do believe he will have the largest impact.
- Sione Finau - 6-3, 310, Guard - Junior, FIU Transfer - Jeff Brohm is always looking to the transfer market for offensive line help. During his time at Purdue, we have seen multiple OL transfers come in and start immediately, most recently was beloved tackle, Greg Long. Finau will be no different. He will have a chance right away to start at guard. He is a massive human being and will pair nicely next to Gus Hartwig on the interior OL.
- Scotty Humpich - 6-4, 260, DE - GRAD - Murray State Transfer - Purdue loses both starting edge rushers in George Karlaftis and DeMarcus Mitchell. Humpich may project to fill in the LEO spot that Mitchell left open. He is an explosive athlete off the edge and should help as a one year stop gap with young talent developing behind him.
- Joe Strickland - 6-4, 260, DE - Freshman, Brebeuf Jesuit HS, 4* - Could Strickland start right away in the spot GK left? Perhaps. He will have to be better than some of the vets that have been on roster, but the rangy defensive end has the potential to be an impact starter. He enrolled in January.
- Sampson James - 6-1, 225, RB - Senior, Indiana Transfer (Enrolled August 2021) - Not totally new, but finally eligible to play is former Avon standout, Sampson James. He and King Doerue could provide a nice two headed monster in the backfield. James in nimble in the open field but can run between the tackles as well. He and Doerue are similar backs, IMO.
- Reese Taylor - 5-11, 190, DB - GRAD, Indiana Transfer - Another IU transfer, Reese Taylor came up north from Gloomington. He may be a starting safety now with Marvin grant headed to the portal. In HS, he was a dual threat QB. IU had him at WR, RB and DB, mostly at nickel. I think he could be a nickel back as well as the starting safety.
- Zion Steptoe - 5-11, 180, WR - Freshman, Memorial HS, 3* - He has been a very nice surprise since enrolling in January. Steptoe will be a solid slot receiver and could see PT early on. We always see a frosh WR explode onto the scene it seems at Purdue, why not him?
- Teen Denson - 6-1, 190, CB - Sophomore, Kansas State Transfer - We always need help at corner and with the departure of Dedrick Mackey, Denson could start. He will be battling with Jamari Brown to start, but at the minimum he will see plenty of PT and be in the rotation.
- Brady Allen - 6-5, 220, QB - Freshman, Gibson Southern HS, 4* - Allen is expected to RS, with three QBS that have been at Purdue for a couple years already, I don’t see how that could be bad thing. But, he will be a great scout team quarterback and that is where his impact will be seen this year, getting the defense ready. He should be the starter in 2023 as a RS FR.
- Mo Omonode - 6-0, 285, DL - Freshman, West Lafayette HS, 3* - From right down the road, Mo committed late to Purdue, it was a waiting game between he and Purdue. Since he arrived in January, he has put on nearly 30 pounds of muscle. Look for him to help on the interior DL early on.
Filed under:
Purdue Football: 10 Newcomers That Can Make an Impact
Purdue has a nice group of freshmen and transfers coming in. Who will make a splash?
Loading comments...