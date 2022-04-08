Eric Hunter Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

Purdue’s three seniors in Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic, and Eric Hunter Jr. all had an option to return for the 2022-23 season due to the COVID exemptions because of last year. Tre and Sasha have already made formal announcements confirming what we thought previously before the season: that they would be pursuing professional opportunities and forgoing that bonus year.

Today, Hunter did as well, only his was extremely interesting:

“...while still maintaining my college eligibility.”

I have to admit that Hunter’s chances in the NBA are probably small, but there is no harm in going through the evaluation process. At worst, he can play for a few seasons in Europe, and there is no shame in that. But...

“...while still maintaining my college eligibility.”

It seems that door is open just a crack for next season, and Purdue could use a steady hand in its backcourt with Isaiah Thompson transferring and Jaden Ivey headed to the NBA. As of right now there are two open scholarships, too:

Purdue Basketball Scholarship Grid Player ('22-'23) ('23-'24) ('24-'25) ('25-'26) ('26-'27) Player ('22-'23) ('23-'24) ('24-'25) ('25-'26) ('26-'27) Mason Gillis RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR Brandon Newman RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR Ethan Morton Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR Zach Edey Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR Caleb Furst Sophomore Junior Senior Trey Kaufman-Renn RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior Brian Waddell RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior Fletcher Loyer Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Braden Smith Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Camden Heide Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior William Berg Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Myles Colvin Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Scholarships Used 11 13 13 8 2 Scholarships Left 2 0 0 5 11

We’ll obviously monitor this situation. Who wants a backcourt of Hunter and Nijel Pack?