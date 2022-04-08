Eric Hunter Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

Purdue’s three seniors in Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic, and Eric Hunter Jr. all had an option to return for the 2022-23 season due to the COVID exemptions because of last year. Tre and Sasha have already made formal announcements confirming what we thought previously before the season: that they would be pursuing professional opportunities and forgoing that bonus year.
Today, Hunter did as well, only his was extremely interesting:
Thank you pic.twitter.com/LM1xfvn1Ta— Eric Hunter Jr. (@ebuckets2_) April 8, 2022
“...while still maintaining my college eligibility.”
I have to admit that Hunter’s chances in the NBA are probably small, but there is no harm in going through the evaluation process. At worst, he can play for a few seasons in Europe, and there is no shame in that. But...
It seems that door is open just a crack for next season, and Purdue could use a steady hand in its backcourt with Isaiah Thompson transferring and Jaden Ivey headed to the NBA. As of right now there are two open scholarships, too:
Purdue Basketball Scholarship Grid
|Player
|('22-'23)
|('23-'24)
|('24-'25)
|('25-'26)
|('26-'27)
|Player
|('22-'23)
|('23-'24)
|('24-'25)
|('25-'26)
|('26-'27)
|Mason Gillis
|RS Junior
|RS Senior
|FREE COVID YEAR
|Brandon Newman
|RS Junior
|RS Senior
|FREE COVID YEAR
|Ethan Morton
|Junior
|Senior
|FREE COVID YEAR
|Zach Edey
|Junior
|Senior
|FREE COVID YEAR
|Caleb Furst
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|RS Freshman
|RS Soph.
|RS Junior
|RS Senior
|Brian Waddell
|RS Freshman
|RS Soph.
|RS Junior
|RS Senior
|Fletcher Loyer
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Braden Smith
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Camden Heide
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|William Berg
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Myles Colvin
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Scholarships Used
|11
|13
|13
|8
|2
|Scholarships Left
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
We’ll obviously monitor this situation. Who wants a backcourt of Hunter and Nijel Pack?
