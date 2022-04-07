Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Nijel Pack Visiting Purdue

Purdue is in the market for some guard help.

It has been rumored for a while now, that if Pack hits the portal, Coach Matt Painter would be all over him.

Well, it appears that he is on campus presently for a visit.

Source: Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack will visit Purdue today. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022

Coach Painter did recruit Pack out of HS, but prioritized a guy named Jaden Ivey over him. Some were worried how his game would transfer to CBB with his size - he is 6-1, 180 pounds, but he can fill it up.

Pack scored 17 points per game, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. He also shot 43% from deep this past year.

What I like the most about Pack is how hard he plays. He works his butt off on both ends of the court, runs hard off of screens and explodes into his jump shots.

He has a solid mid range game as well and get to the bucket when needed.

I am not sure of the timeline in terms of when he wants to commit. But, it is a great sign that his first visit when the dead period was over is to West Lafayette.