Purdue Football Recruiting: Daniel Johnson Commits!

Purdue is still very active in the transfer portal as the end of the Spring Semester approaches. Offensive Line is always a point of emphasis for Jeff Brohm and Co in the Portal, as well as trying to find more depth for running back.

Yesterday, they gained a nice piece from Kent State, adding Offensive Tackle Daniel Johnson.

Outside of Cam Craig and Eric Miller, there is a bunch of young guys with little to no experience as our third through fifth tackles, making this transfer vital for success of the OL - he could come in and win the job.

At 6-5, 310 pounds, having long arms and great feet, he is perfect for the left side of the offensive line, a position void with the departure of beloved transfer, Greg Long.

Johnson has started 8 games in his career at Kent State. He marks the 8th total transfer for the 2022-2023 year and the second offensive lineman transfer.