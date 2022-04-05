Purdue to Play in 2023 Maui Invitational

Purdue will take part in the Phil Knight Invitational this fall, facing a really strong field that includes Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia, and Xavier as one of the elite early season college basketball tournaments out there. The gold standard is still the Maui Invitational, however, and for the fourth time Purdue is headed to the islands as part of the 40th anniversary field in 2023:

The tournament will be played Nov. 20 to 22, 2023, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The 2023 field will be one of the elite fields that the tournament has ever seen as the Boilermakers will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade.

Unless you get one of the three games against Chaminade there is really no down side to this. It means consecutive years where Gonzaga could be on the schedule, and getting the likes of Kansas and UCLA is always good. This could easily be a field with five (or more) ranked teams, and Purdue could be one of them with a wealth of returning experience plus dynamic freshman guards Myles Colvin and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Purdue Record vs. the Field:

Chaminade: 1-0

Gonzaga: 2-0

Kansas: 2-4

Marquette: 9-1

Syracuse: 0-3

Tennessee: 3-2

UCLA: 3-10