Boilers in the Pros: Carsen Edwards is BACK!

The number and the uniform are different, but his play is the same.

Carsen Edwards, in his first NBA game since 2020, made an immediate impact. The Celtics drafted Boogie in the 2019 Draft with the 33rd overall pick - somehow, he did not stick in an offense that is free flowing.

All of 2021, he served in the G-League - playing for the Salt Lack City Stars - he averaged 27 points per game during his G League Campaign this year - surprising no one.

As a Celtic, beat reporters stated he turned the ball over too much and was exposed on defense.

Well, in his debut for the Pistons, it took Carsen 10 minutes to make a bucket in the state that loves him - as his first game with Detroit was in Indianapolis.

It took Carsen Edwards approximately 10 seconds to take and make his first shot as a Piston



pic.twitter.com/Yhoc1zNtQT — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) April 3, 2022

In 30 minutes of play, which lead the pistons off the bench and was 3rd overall on the team in minutes, Carsen had 13 points, 9 assists (1 turnover) and 2 steals.

It was just a matter of time before a team picked him up. He is an automatic jolt off the bench with his game changing speed and ability to score. The Pistons gave him a 2 year contract.

Best of luck the rest of the season, Boogie!