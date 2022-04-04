Kansas vs. North Carolina: Game time, TV channel, live stream for 2022 National Championship Game

And so here we are at the end. It is the night of the national championship game in New Orleans, but Purdue is not there. Instead we get to watch a North Carolina team we beat in November (and just missed having a second shot at) play a Kansas team that has been pretty dominant in the tournament. That is why the Jayhawks are a four point favorite.

Date: Monday, April 4

Time: 9.20 p.m. ET / 6.20 p.m. PT

Channel: TBS

The fact that North Carolina is here is frustrating. Purdue beat them by double digits in November and they limped into the tournament as an 8 seed. They did the proverbial “get hot at the right time” and made it to the championship game. They have played so well in this tournament that there is no guarantee Purdue would have won a rematch, but it would have been nice to at least have a look at them.

My pick is Kansas though. The Jayhawks have been excellent all tourney long.