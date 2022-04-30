2022 NFL Draft: Purdue Draft Pick & UDFA Tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has wrapped up this evening and saw three Boilermakers get selected during the three-day event in Las Vegas. There are several other Boilers who did not hear their name called but could have the opportunity to sign with teams as UDFAs in the coming hours or days. Here is where we know some of the Purdue products have landed. (List will be updated as signings are announced by players and teams).

George Karlaftis EDGE (Drafted by Kansas City Chiefs; Round 1, Pick 30)

Karlaftis became the first Boilermaker to be selected in the first round since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011 and went to a phenomenal place. The “Den of Defensive Ends” now has another member that will suit up on Sunday’s starting this fall. Big George will have the opportunity to be a large contributor on the Chiefs’ defensive front and compete for a Super Bowl in his rookie year.

David Bell WR (Drafted by Cleveland Browns; Round 3, Pick 99)

One of the best wide receivers in Purdue history saw himself slide after disappointing testing numbers at the NFL Combine and Purdue’s Pro Day. Cleveland stopped his slide and made him just the fourth Boilermaker wide receiver to be drafted since 2000. (Vinny Sutherland in 2001, DeAngelo Yancey in 2017, Rondale Moore in 2021 and now Bell). The Browns have a solid receiving core with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Jakeem Grant Sr. so Bell could work his way into becoming a third or fourth option in Cleveland during his first year.

Zander Horvath RB/FB/H Back (Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers; Round 7, Pick 260)

After the season, this would be seen as a complete surprise, but a very impressive showing at Purdue’s Pro Day resulted in a Day 3 selection for the former walk-on. In the NFL, Horvath will be used as an H-Back, primarily blocking and being a receiving threat out of the backfield. He should also get a lot of snaps on special teams as he can do a little bit of everything.

Now, here is the list of Purdue’s potential UDFAs and their signings once they happen. (This section will be updated as news comes in about each player)

DaMarcus Mitchell LB/DE (Signing with New England Patriots as UDFA)

Mitchell plans to sign with the Patriots per Tom Dienhart after not being selected in the draft. Mitchell was a guy that was a fairly strong candidate to go in day three of the draft, but will now join another former Boilermaker Ju’Whaun Bentley in Foxboro. Mitchell has the ability to play both linebacker and on the defensive line in certain schemes, so it will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick uses him during the preseason and ultimately if he can make the squad.

Jaylan Alexander LB (Signing with Chicago Bears as UDFA)

Alexander, alongside Mitchell was looked at as a potential day three pick on some boards but ultimately that was not the case. Alexander led the Boilermakers in total tackles with 113 by a large margin (Marvin Grant was second with 76) and was second on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5. He is a better fit as an inside linebacker at the NFL level as opposed to an outside linebacker. Alexander will have an outside shot at making this Chicago roster, but a practice squad spot would be more realistic.

Tyler Witt (Joining Atlanta Falcons rookie mini-camp as UDFA)

This deal is different than signing a contract as an UDFA like Mitchell and Alexander. After one season in West Lafayette as a transfer, Witt will head down to Atlanta on a tryout during rookie mini-camp for the Falcons. From there, he could sign a deal to attend training camp and preseason if he impresses the coaches and staff. Witt can play across the offensive line, but will be better suited as a guard in the NFL.

Jackson Anthrop (Joining Indianapolis Colts rookie mini-camp as UDFA)

Same as Tyler Witt, Jackson Anthrop will head to rookie mini-camp but this in his home state with the Colts. Oddly enough, on this exact date in 2016, Jackson’s brother Danny Anthrop signed with the Colts as an UDFA after his career with the Boilermakers. Anthrop will now have the opportunity to stick with Indianapolis, who is light on receivers at this time so a training camp invite or practice squad spot is not out of the question.