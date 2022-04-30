David Bell Selected 99th Overall by Cleveland

Can a Boilermaker help turn around a cursed franchise? The good news is that David Bell was drafted to a team that can almost immediately use his talents. The bad news is that team was the Cleveland Browns. Bell was the 99th overall selection in last night’s NFL Draft, putting him later in the third round as a compensatory pick.

Super excited to be apart of CLEVELAND, I am ready to get to work‼️ #Browns — David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) April 30, 2022

Because of the number of receivers that left the Browns David should have every opportunity to contribute immediately, they have a quarterback situation where their new free agent may not be able to play much for a year.

Also, they’re the Browns.

Here is what ESPN had to say about the pick:

The Browns traded for Amari Copper but parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr. during last season and released Jarvis Landry. Plus 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz had a disappointing rookie season. Bell is an NFL ready route-runner who doesn’t have a high ceiling but can make immediate contributions. — Muench

Good luck, David. You’re gonna need it in Cleveland.