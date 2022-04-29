Boilers in the Pros: George Karlaftis Selected 30th Overall to the Kansas City Chiefs!

For the first time in 11 years, the Purdue Boilermakers have a first round draft selection.

Late last night, George Karlaftis was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. GK will head to Kansas City, to a recent super bowl champion, ti play for one of the bet coaches in the NFL and one of the most historic franchises - does it get much better than that?

More importantly, GK is already playing to the fans there, talking BBQ right after he was drafted last night.

#Chiefs George Karlaftis: “I love barbecue and I heard Kansas City has the best barbecue so I’m excited.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 29, 2022

All joking aside, we could not ask for a better spot for our All-American Defensive End and Member of the Den. I know after his freshmen year there were mock drafts having him go top 3 in the draft, but sometimes, falling back to these more consistent, winning franchises do more for your career. As I see it, I am much happier to see him go to the Chiefs than say, the Jaguars or the Jets, who are always in turmoil.

The Chiefs defense struggled early last year, but late in the year they picked up. I personally believe he should be penciled in as a starter for them.

He will join a stout front 4, with Frank Clark and Chris Jones, both have been to the NFL Pro Bowl 3 times. The edge rushers are much less proven, but I believe on one side of the defensive like we will see GK and on the other side, we will see Derrick Nnadi.

Congratulations George and best of luck in KC!