Purdue Women’s Basketball Inks California Baptist Transfer

In another off-season that will include a large roster overhaul, Katie Gearlds has secured a commitment from the transfer portal. California Baptist University center, Caitlyn Harper announced her decision to transfer to the Boilermakers Tuesday evening via Twitter.

I am so excited to continue my college career at Purdue University!! Looking forward to starting this new chapter #boilerup pic.twitter.com/gOZlspRKRW — Caitlyn Harper (@C_harp32) April 27, 2022

Harper, a redshirt sophomore this season, had been with the California Baptist program for 4 years before she decided to transfer. This past year, she was named the WAC Player of the Year after averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 53% from the field. Harper also showed the ability to step outside, hitting 29 three-pointers, and maintained a post presence blocking 51 shots on the season.

This is a huge get for the Boilermakers as Harper provides more size and depth at the center position, which she could end up starting at by the time November rolls around. The two main frontcourt players for the Boilermakers were set to be Rickie Woltman and Ava Learn, but now they have another talented post presence on the roster.

There is still a possibility that Jeanae Terry returns to Purdue after putting her name in the transfer portal, a likely outcome as opposed to Ra Shaya Kyle and Brooke Moore who are both gone.

Coming in as freshmen will be a trio of talented players for Gearlds as well. Addison Potts, Ainhoa Holzer, and Lilly Stoddard make up the three-person class of 2022. Although, Stoddard is the only one who would be competing for frontcourt minutes and Holzer is a point guard, and Potts is more of a wing player.

Purdue could still potentially add another recruit or transfer this offseason for the 2022-23 campaign, but that remains to be seen. Welcome aboard, Caitlyn!