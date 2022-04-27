2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

Happy NFL Draft Eve!

Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday mark the 3 days the NFL Draft is aired on National Television. We should expect at minimum to hear two Boilermakers names be called, in George Karlaftis and David Bell.

I think we all agree, we want to hear those names very early!

The Mocks have been updated, the stage is ready and now we just have to wait a little more than 24 hours to start what is the best draft in sports.

Here is how to watch the NFL Draft this weekend:

Location:Las Vegas, Nevada

Date(s) & Time(s):Thursday, 4/28 - Saturday, 4/30 - Thursday, 8 PM, Friday 7 PM, Saturday 12 PM E.T

TV:ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Live Stream: DirectTV Stream (free trial)

