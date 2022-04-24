Purdue (Club) Men’s Basketball Wins Second National Championship

We knew there was a chance we could utter the words “Purdue basketball national champions” in 2022, and now we get to do it. Sure, it wasn’t in front of thousands at the Superdome like we were all hoping, but the intercollegiate club team from Purdue clinched its second national championship and first since 2017 today with a 53-48 win over Notre Dame in the National Club Basketball Association tournament at Gannon University in Erie, PA.

Purdue entered the eight team tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the Great Lakes region and it did not disappoint. They beat Radford 77-69 on Friday, Bryant 79-69 yesterday, and Notre Dame today. Emerson Hableib was also named the MVP of the tournament by averaging 19.7 PPG, 13.3 RPG and 1.7 APG.

Celebration ran a little long, but…WE’RE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS



Emerson Halbleib drops a 14 point double double and Simon Myers chips in a huge 11 points for the Boilers pic.twitter.com/UuSBQWZuri — Purdue Men’s Club Basketball (@Purdue_mcbb) April 24, 2022

These guys work their tails off all year, so they deserve the featured article today on the site. Congrats to Purdue Club Basketball!