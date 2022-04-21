2022 NFL Draft Profile: David Bell

David Bell, All-American.

We know what he can do, we saw him dominate the B1G Ten for 3 years, set records and roast defenses.

But, the NFL loves numbers and he didn’t test great at the combine. But, put the tape on and you know that the Indianapolis product is a threat. He dominates games, we saw multiple games over 200 yards and multi touchdown games.

To me, the numbers and film against top power 5 competition should have him solidly in as a first or second round pick, but, there are multiple websites that now have him sliding to the late third or early 4th round.

If so, someone will get a steal in the late 90s selecting an All-American.

NFL DRAFT PROFILE:

HEIGHT: 6’0 7/8”

WEIGHT: 212

HAND: 9 1/4”

ARM: 31 7/8”

WINGSPAN: 6’4 5/8”

40-YARD DASH: 4.65

3-CONE: 7.14

SHUTTLE: 4.57

VERTICAL: 33”

BROAD: 9’10”

CAREER STATS: 232 catches, 2,946 yards, 21 touchdowns