2022 NFL Draft Profile: George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis exploded onto the scene as we all expected in 2019 during his freshman campaign. He was one of the best freshmen not only in the B1G, but in the nation. After that freshmen season, his stock skyrocketed, some had him going in the top 3 of the 2022 draft.

After battling injuries as well as a shortened Covid season, he was still solidly in the top 5 to 10 mix.

Recently, mock drafts have shown GK slipping. More into the 20s and early round 2.

If someone gets GK in the 20s or early round 2 - it may go down as the steal of the draft. Karlaftis is probably the best power rusher in this year’s draft class. He is not a finesse pass rusher by any means, but he will purely beat you with his strength and athleticism.

To me, he is a perfect fit for a 4-3 defense in the NFL, hand in the dirt and in charge of setting the edge on the strongside of a defense. He his first step is one of the best in the draft, I would put him right there with consensus top 3 pick, Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan in that regard.

What he lacks in arm length, he makes up with his never ending motor and relentless energy when attacking the offensive lineman, We all saw it first hand for three years, he works his butt off to get to the spot and ensures that his job is done, very very well.

Many NFL Scouts are comparing him to Purdue and NFL Great, Ryan Kerrigan. I have also seen comparisons to Trey Hendrickson and Justin Smith as well.

My Gut says he will be a late teen to 20s pick and make a franchise happy for a decade, similar to Kerrigan.

NFL Draft Profile:

HEIGHT: 6’3 3/4”

WEIGHT: 266

HAND: 10 1/4”

ARM: 32 5/8”

WINGSPAN: 6’6 7/8”

40-YARD DASH: DNP at Combine - 4.71 at Pro day

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: 4.36

VERTICAL: 38”

BROAD: 10’1”

CAREER STATS: 97 tackles, 29 TFL, 14 sacks

PREDICTION: Mid to Late Round 1