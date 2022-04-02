Final Four TV info: How to watch Duke-UNC, Kansas-Villanova on Saturday

I know we were all supposed to be having a massive group hug in New Orleans right now, but it wasn’t meant to be. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. Purdue’s 29-8 season came up short in so many ways where in severe other years it would be triumphant.

Perhaps the most painful aspect is that Purdue beat two of the Final Four teams that will be playing tonight. Both North Carolina and Villanova are 4 point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Since Purdue was the higher seed in North Carolina’s region that means we would likely have been a closer underdog to Duke.

So consider this the Open Thread for tonight’s game if that is what you are looking for. We can still discuss the overall basketball and dream of the day Purdue is finally playing in April.

Maybe it will finally happen. Someday.