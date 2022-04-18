2022-23 Purdue Basketball Homework Series

After two years of virtually the exact same team Purdue men’s basketball will look very different in 2022-23. Gone are three (two?) seniors that gave four strong years to the program. Gone is an NBA lottery pick that was one of the most athletic and dynamic players in Purdue history. Gone is a veteran guard to the transfer portal.

Purdue will be young again. As it stands now, there is not a scholarship senior on the roster. There is still experience though. Three juniors return who have more than 20 starts in their careers. Two promising players are coming out of a redshirt year. Two more solid rotation players return, and four incoming freshmen will be interesting additions.

Yes, the team will look very different. The expectations will not be as as high as the 2021-22 season, but it will still be a good team.

Just how good depends on the homework done this offseason.