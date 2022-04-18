Purdue Football Recruiting: Winston Berglund Commits!

Get the best in the state of Indiana, that has been one of the recruiting mottos of Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff since his arrival at Purdue University.

This weekend, he locked in a hybrid Safety/Outside Linebacker from Carmel High School, one of the premier programs in the state of Indiana.

Berglund chose our Boilermakers over a plethora of national offers. The list includes: Michigan, South Carolina, IU, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Northwestern and Minnesota.

There is reason to believe that his recruitment was going to heat up even more this summer with prospect camps that are upcoming - it was important to get him locked in before his upcoming senior summer.

Berglund is expected to play a similar role as hard hitting and savvy Jalen Graham, who has been a starter since the moment he arrived at Purdue.

Graham plays the hybrid role of safety/Outside Linebacker, where he is in the box often for run fits, but also is in coverage quite often as the hang safety in a 4-2-5 role.

Berglund, at 6-2, 210 pounds is similarly built to Graham coming out of high school and his film does not lie. You can tell he has a high football IQ and loves to hit.

Winston marks the 2nd commit for the 2023 class, joining 4 star quarterback, Rickie Collins from Louisiana.

Welcome to Purdue - Boiler Up!