Purdue Football: Karl Maslowski Hired as Special Teams Coordinator

In what has become the position on the football staff with the most turnover, Purdue has hired another Special Teams Coordinator.

This time, Jeff Brohm plucked Karl Maslowski from his alma mater, Louisville.

At Louisville, Maslowski has served as Lousiville’s Quality Control Coach of Special Teams.

Maslowski has over 9 years of experience, including 6 as special teams coordinator at Northern Michigan, where his special teams units were ranked in the top 25 in the nation.

Maslowski will replace Marty Biagi, who was highly regarded on the staff, Coach Biagi left for the same role at Ole Miss.

Overall, I like this hire. Coach Maslowski has been around the midwest, both as a player and as a coach for decades. He will help with recruiting the midwest. Hopefully.. hopefully! He will be here for more than a season or two. Continuity at that position would go a long way.