Hammer and Rails Podcast - Transfer Portal Talk

It might be the offseason but the podcast continues to chug along. We won’t let you down if you are looking for Purdue sports content this summer. Rain or shine, news or no news, Casey and I will find a way to get into your ears and give you some comfort.

Luckily, this week there is plenty of news. The Purdue Board of Trustees met last week and discussed some big money issues. Ross-Ade renovations, Mackey renovations, and a contract extension were all on the docket. We break it all down and let you know what you need to know. Plus, Casey gets confused about North vs. South endzones.

Just before the break we discuss the recent Eric Hunter Jr. news. Will he stay or will he go now?

After the break we get into the meat of the episode and Casey gets his mouth watering about the idea of Nijel Pack coming to Purdue via the transfer portal. We also take a look at two other transfers that Purdue is at least looking into.

The transfer portal is such a relatively new innovation is college sports so you never really know where things will go. Purdue has a couple of ins with Pack so hopefully that could redound to Purdue’s benefit.

