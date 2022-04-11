Purdue Football: Spring Game, Defense 45 Offense 42

Better late than never, right?

Sorry for the delay, but it was a beautiful Sunday and had plenty of work to get done outside, after a gloomy, cold and blustery Saturday.

On Saturday, we saw the first Purdue Spring Game in person since 2019.

2020 was cancelled, 2021, I believe, was only open to the players and staff.

So, here we are, older, wiser and back in Ross-Ade for what felt like a normal spring game, after 2 years of weirdness.

But, all was not the same in the first half, as the Purdue Offense trailed the defense at halftime, 28 to 0.

Yes, a goose egg in a spring game. Heck, the defense only had two healthy scholarship corners.

There were quite literally 0 offensive highlights in the first half. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. Including an interception and I believe the fumble recovery for a touchdown by Joe Anderson was in the first half.

Aidan O’Connell did not play a ton - in his limited time he was 1 of 7 for 0 tds and a pick. YIKES.

Now, the top 3 or 4 wr are out, aside from Tyrone Tracy. All Quarterbacks struggled, none of the scholarship quarterbacks completed over 50% of their passes - not great. Brady Allen was right at 50% and he did a nice job, but has some technical issues to fix, this will be a great year of growth for him.

Tyrone Tracy lined up all over, in the backfield and in the slot. He had a spectacular 30 yard touchdown reception. He may be our most explosive offensive weapon this fall - how Iowa did not find a place for him on the field is beyond me.

Caleb Lahey, lead the rushing attack. He had 13 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown - Sampson James did look explosive though.

Defensively, the secondary was thin. 2 scholarship corners played, heck some walk on QBS were playing at the end to end the scrimmage.

At safety, only 4 dressed.

I am most interested in the front 7. I believe it could be our best group - even with the departure of GK. Coach Brohm and Coach Hagen have been building depth there, through the transfer market last year and the multiple years before. Now, guys like Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson are set to shine. Scotty Humpich should be a nice player at LEO, he is a grad transfer.

Overall - I don’t put a ton of stock into the Spring Game. Guys are still recovering from injury and surgeries in the off-season. Incoming freshmen are mostly not there, transfers, some have arrived, some have not. It really is a toss up.

But, this past weekend, the defense looked further ahead than the offense. But, we should be excited for the upcoming season. Plenty of returnees, some new coaches and a favorable schedule.