Purdue Basketball: Jaden Ivey Declares for NBA Draft

It was evident the moment he stepped foot on campus.

Jaden Ivey would be a future NBA Player.

Not, ifs about it. But, the way he progressed since he committed to Purdue is faster than what any of us thought.

From being a 4 star recruit to an All American in just over 2 years is quite a remarkable run. His All-American Campaign and last dance in a Purdue Uniform did not go as planned. But, when the NBA is saying you will be a top 10 pick - you go and get the bag.

Jaden Ivey is showing in the top 5 of most mock drafts and most keyboard heroes I have seen, say HOW!?

I think an argument can be made that he will be a better pro than a college basketball player. The bigger court, more spread out offense and fluid play will only benefit him,

There will rarely be a time when he drives in the lane and there are 2 or 3 defenders, as they all have to defend shooters on the perimeter, allowing for more showtime dunks than we ever saw during his time at Purdue.

The spacing and skill of the bigs will allow him to do an even better job in the pick and roll at the next level.

Jaden Ivey is a pro. Potentially a future star at the next level. An NBA team will pick him in the top 10 and leverage their future on his skill set.

Some Mock Drafts have him going as high as #2 and as low as #7.

To the kid from South Bend, thank you. I think we can all agree we wish we had one more year - but, when the association comes calling, you take that leap. Best of Luck, Jaden!