Purdue Basketball: Season Awards

While the SB Nation Season Awards are clearly the most prestigious B1G Awards, the official awards were released this week and this is how our Boilermakers made out.

1st Team: JADEN IVEY

2nd Team: ZACH EDEY

ZACH EDEY. 2ND-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN.



PPG: 14.7

RPG: 7.6

APG: 1.4



✔️: League leader in field goal pct. (.667) pic.twitter.com/xAXwmEGiVk — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022

3rd Team: Trevion Williams

Honorable Mention

SASHA STEFANOVIC. HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BIG TEN.



PPG: 11.4

RPG: 2.5

APG: 3.4

3PM: 79 (2nd in Big Ten) pic.twitter.com/X2ZrBMXLk8 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022

6th Man of the Year: TREVION WILLIAMS

6️⃣ - Trevion Williams



Dominated off the bench to earn Purdue’s second 6th Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/fENUDllHb3 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022

1st Team All Defense: ERIC HUNTER JR