College Basketball Rankings March 7: Final Regular Season Poll

Purdue checks in tied for 9th with Tennessee.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final regular season poll is here and Purdue is right on that two/three seed line. The painful loss at Wisconsin in the final seconds was offset by hanging on at home against Indiana. The volatility of basketball helped too, with several teams around the Boilers also losing in the last week. That means Purdue has into the conference tournament as a top 10 team, but with work to do.

  1. Gonzaga (52) 1,514
  2. Arizona (6) 1,435
  3. Baylor (3) 1,402
  4. Auburn 1,331
  5. Kentucky 1,306
  6. Kansas 1,170
  7. Duke 1,100
  8. Villanova 1,096
  9. Purdue 967
  10. Tennessee 967
  11. Providence 951
  12. Wisconsin 857
  13. UCLA 737
  14. Texas Tech 730
  15. Arkansas 687
  16. Illinois 612
  17. St. Mary’s 506
  18. Houston 502
  19. Murray State 424
  20. Connecticut 370
  21. USC 279
  22. Texas 216
  23. Colorado State 194
  24. Iowa 189
  25. North Carolina 56

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

