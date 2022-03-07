College Basketball Rankings March 7: Final Regular Season Poll

The final regular season poll is here and Purdue is right on that two/three seed line. The painful loss at Wisconsin in the final seconds was offset by hanging on at home against Indiana. The volatility of basketball helped too, with several teams around the Boilers also losing in the last week. That means Purdue has into the conference tournament as a top 10 team, but with work to do.

Gonzaga (52) 1,514 Arizona (6) 1,435 Baylor (3) 1,402 Auburn 1,331 Kentucky 1,306 Kansas 1,170 Duke 1,100 Villanova 1,096 Purdue 967 Tennessee 967 Providence 951 Wisconsin 857 UCLA 737 Texas Tech 730 Arkansas 687 Illinois 612 St. Mary’s 506 Houston 502 Murray State 424 Connecticut 370 USC 279 Texas 216 Colorado State 194 Iowa 189 North Carolina 56

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1