Hammer and Rails Podcast - Victory Against IU - MARCH

Casey and I are celebrating a Purdue victory over IU which is always something worth celebrating. But, the celebration is muted because now the regular season is over and Purdue heads into tournament time with a minimum of two games remaining. It’s win or go home time and Casey, once a font of optimism, feels quite shaky about what this Purdue team can accomplish. I’ve been there for a little bit and welcome Casey to my side.

We discuss the victory over IU including the continued resurgence of Eric Hunter Jr. during this his senior year. There’s just no words to fully describe the difference he’s made from the start of the year to now. Purdue is a better team for it and were it not for him these last couple months Purdue wouldn’t have been close to winning the Big Ten.

After the break we talk about BTT scenarios as well as a discussion of possible March seeding. To quote the great Kevin McCallister “this is it, don’t get scared now.” Purdue has reached the destination they’ve been working for all year and they’ve got lots to work on. Can they make any adjustments to turn this around or are we stuck with the team we’ve seen lately? We look at what Purdue can do to improve and who needs to improve to take Purdue back to their dominant ways.