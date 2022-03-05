2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Sectional Championship Scores

It was a great day for Purdue basketball. not only did the Boilers beat Indiana to end the drought of basketball wins over the Hoosiers, two of its three in-state commitments were crowned sectional champions. The place to be next week is Logansport, as Braden smith will face Fletcher Loyer for the second time this year, with 2024 target Flory Bidunga also playing in the other regional semifinal for Kokomo.

Unfortunately, Myles Colvin saw his season come to an end though. Here are the results from tonight’s 64 sectional championship games.

CLASS 4A

Lake Central

Munster 59 Lake Central 44

Portage

Chesterton 59 Portage 31

Plymouth

South Bend Adams 78 Michigan City 71

Elkhart

Penn 68 Concord 44

DeKalb

Fort Wayne Snider 72 Fort Wayne Northrop 69

Huntington North

Homestead 51 Fort Wayne South 48

Class 4A Sectional 6

Homestead 51

South Side 48

FINAL

Fletcher Loyer with 16, Kyron Kaopuiki with 11



Will play Westfield next Saturday in Regionals at Logansport — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) March 6, 2022

Logansport

Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42

My beloved Kokomo Wildkats end an 8 year sectional drought thanks to Purdue target Flory Bidunga, WHO F***ED AROUND AND GOT ANOTHER TRIPLE DOUBLE!

Noblesville

Westfield 59 Carmel 54

Braden Smith makes history, as Westfield finally wins its first ever sectional after playing in every IHSAA state tournament since it started in 1911. Smith will face Loyer in next week’s regional at Logansport, with the winner potentially facing Bidunga.

Smith had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Cam Haffner 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Huge. Alex Romack 13 points. Westfield played its starters the entire game. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 6, 2022

Greenfield-Central

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 83 New Palestine 68

North Central (Indianapolis)

Indianapolis Cathedral 63 Lawrence North 49

Ben Davis

Ben Davis 65 Southport 44

Terre Haute North

Terre Haute North 49 Avon 43

Greenwood

Franklin 54 Center Grove 45

Martinsville

Bloomington North 32 Bloomington South 28 OT

Seymour

Floyd Central 77 Jeffersonville 38

Evansville North

Evansville North 63 Evansville North 49

CLASS 3A

Hanover Central

Lighthouse CPA 74 Calumet 59

Kankakee Valley

Culver Academy 64 New Prairie 26

Mishawaka Marian

Mishawaka Marian 46 John Glenn 43

Maconaquah

Peru 47 Benton Central 43

Wawasee

NorthWood 40 Wawasee 23

Garrett

Leo 50 Fort Wayne Concordia 43

Norwell

Norwell 62 Oak Hill 61

New Castle

Yorktown 60 Jay County 41

Frankfort

Danville 67 Tri-West 63

Edgewood

Brownstown Central 58 Northview 39

Lebanon

Brebeuf Jesuit 37 Guerin Catholic 35

Speedway

Beech Grove 59 Indianapolis Washington 52

Connersville

Lawrenceburg 45 Franklin County 39

Salem

North Harrison 57 Scottsburg 47

Princeton

Sullivan 55 Pike Central 53 OT

Boonville

Evansville Bosse 66 Evansville Memorial 63

CLASS 2A

Whiting

Hammond Noll 66 Lake Station 63

North Judson

North Judson 57 Westville 54 OT

Westview

Central Noble 50 Eastside 36

Bluffton

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 60 Adams Central 46

Winamac

Rensselaer Central 47 Lewis Cass 43

Western Boone

Carroll (Flora) 62 Rossville 46

Tipton

Tipton 60 Madison-Grant 51

Alexandria

Monroe Central 54 Lapel 41

Hagerstown

Eastern Hancock 61 Northeastern 48

Park Tudor

University 67 Heritage Christian 57

I can’t find stats for Myles Colvin tonight, but his team falls to University.

FINAL – University 67, Heritage Christian 57



Sabien Cain leads all scorers with 24 and Seth Hogg adds 15 as @UniversityBBB wins fifth sectional in program history and first in 2A.



(cc @Richie_Hall @indyhsscores @KyleNeddenriep @JohnRHarrell) pic.twitter.com/wekeamLg6l — alex carson (@_alexcarson) March 6, 2022

South Putnam

Southmont 65 Parke Heritage 48

South Ripley

Triton Central 40 South Ripley 35

Southwestern (Hanover)

Providence 56 Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Tell City

Paoli 68 Eastern (Pekin) 61 OT

North Knox

Linton-Stockton 37 South Knox 33

Southridge

Forest Park 46 North Posey 41

CLASS 1A

Kouts

Gary 21st Century 67 Marquette Catholic 56

Triton

Triton 45 Argos 39

Fremont

Fremont 58 Elkhart Christian 47

Tri-County

North White 65 Pioneer 46

Southern Wells

Southwood 58 Lakeland Christian 57

Attica

Lafayette Central Catholic 63 North Vermillion 24

Wes-Del

Liberty Christian 85 Daleville 50

Blue River

Blue River 63 North Vermillion 56

White River Valley

Bloomfield 47 North Central (Farmersburg) 39

Bethesda Christian

Indianapolis Metropolitan 56 Bethesda Christian 48

Indianapolis Lutheran

Indianapolis Lutheran 48 Greenwood Christian 41

Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Jac-Cen-Del 61 Hauser 46

Borden

Borden 53 Christian Academy 51

Edinburgh

Edinburgh 49 West Washington 38

Loogootee

North Daviess 35 Barr-Reeve 29

Springs Valley

Springs Valley 66 Northeast Dubois 54