2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Sectional Championship Scores

It was a great day for Purdue basketball. not only did the Boilers beat Indiana to end the drought of basketball wins over the Hoosiers, two of its three in-state commitments were crowned sectional champions. The place to be next week is Logansport, as Braden smith will face Fletcher Loyer for the second time this year, with 2024 target Flory Bidunga also playing in the other regional semifinal for Kokomo.
Unfortunately, Myles Colvin saw his season come to an end though. Here are the results from tonight’s 64 sectional championship games.
CLASS 4A
Lake Central
Munster 59 Lake Central 44
Portage
Chesterton 59 Portage 31
Plymouth
South Bend Adams 78 Michigan City 71
Elkhart
Penn 68 Concord 44
DeKalb
Fort Wayne Snider 72 Fort Wayne Northrop 69
Huntington North
Homestead 51 Fort Wayne South 48
Class 4A Sectional 6— Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) March 6, 2022
Homestead 51
South Side 48
FINAL
Fletcher Loyer with 16, Kyron Kaopuiki with 11
Will play Westfield next Saturday in Regionals at Logansport
Logansport
Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42
My beloved Kokomo Wildkats end an 8 year sectional drought thanks to Purdue target Flory Bidunga, WHO F***ED AROUND AND GOT ANOTHER TRIPLE DOUBLE!
TRIPLE DOUBLE ALERT— Kokomo HS Sports Information Director (@KHS_SID) March 6, 2022
In the sectionals finals against #14 Lafayette Jeff, Kokomo 6-10 soph Flory Bidunga finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. @Kats_Principal @KHS_AD @WildkatBBall @IHSAA1 @indsportstalk @KyleNeddenriep @soundingoffchap @INBBallSource pic.twitter.com/8K6pUFDor5
Noblesville
Westfield 59 Carmel 54
Braden Smith makes history, as Westfield finally wins its first ever sectional after playing in every IHSAA state tournament since it started in 1911. Smith will face Loyer in next week’s regional at Logansport, with the winner potentially facing Bidunga.
Smith had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Cam Haffner 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Huge. Alex Romack 13 points. Westfield played its starters the entire game.— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 6, 2022
Greenfield-Central
Mount Vernon (Fortville) 83 New Palestine 68
North Central (Indianapolis)
Indianapolis Cathedral 63 Lawrence North 49
Ben Davis
Ben Davis 65 Southport 44
Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North 49 Avon 43
Greenwood
Franklin 54 Center Grove 45
Martinsville
Bloomington North 32 Bloomington South 28 OT
Seymour
Floyd Central 77 Jeffersonville 38
Evansville North
Evansville North 63 Evansville North 49
CLASS 3A
Hanover Central
Lighthouse CPA 74 Calumet 59
Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 64 New Prairie 26
Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 46 John Glenn 43
Maconaquah
Peru 47 Benton Central 43
Wawasee
NorthWood 40 Wawasee 23
Garrett
Leo 50 Fort Wayne Concordia 43
Norwell
Norwell 62 Oak Hill 61
New Castle
Yorktown 60 Jay County 41
Frankfort
Danville 67 Tri-West 63
Edgewood
Brownstown Central 58 Northview 39
Lebanon
Brebeuf Jesuit 37 Guerin Catholic 35
Speedway
Beech Grove 59 Indianapolis Washington 52
Connersville
Lawrenceburg 45 Franklin County 39
Salem
North Harrison 57 Scottsburg 47
Princeton
Sullivan 55 Pike Central 53 OT
Boonville
Evansville Bosse 66 Evansville Memorial 63
CLASS 2A
Whiting
Hammond Noll 66 Lake Station 63
North Judson
North Judson 57 Westville 54 OT
Westview
Central Noble 50 Eastside 36
Bluffton
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 60 Adams Central 46
Winamac
Rensselaer Central 47 Lewis Cass 43
Western Boone
Carroll (Flora) 62 Rossville 46
Tipton
Tipton 60 Madison-Grant 51
Alexandria
Monroe Central 54 Lapel 41
Hagerstown
Eastern Hancock 61 Northeastern 48
Park Tudor
University 67 Heritage Christian 57
I can’t find stats for Myles Colvin tonight, but his team falls to University.
FINAL – University 67, Heritage Christian 57— alex carson (@_alexcarson) March 6, 2022
Sabien Cain leads all scorers with 24 and Seth Hogg adds 15 as @UniversityBBB wins fifth sectional in program history and first in 2A.
(cc @Richie_Hall @indyhsscores @KyleNeddenriep @JohnRHarrell) pic.twitter.com/wekeamLg6l
South Putnam
Southmont 65 Parke Heritage 48
South Ripley
Triton Central 40 South Ripley 35
Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56 Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Tell City
Paoli 68 Eastern (Pekin) 61 OT
North Knox
Linton-Stockton 37 South Knox 33
Southridge
Forest Park 46 North Posey 41
CLASS 1A
Kouts
Gary 21st Century 67 Marquette Catholic 56
Triton
Triton 45 Argos 39
Fremont
Fremont 58 Elkhart Christian 47
Tri-County
North White 65 Pioneer 46
Southern Wells
Southwood 58 Lakeland Christian 57
Attica
Lafayette Central Catholic 63 North Vermillion 24
Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 85 Daleville 50
Blue River
Blue River 63 North Vermillion 56
White River Valley
Bloomfield 47 North Central (Farmersburg) 39
Bethesda Christian
Indianapolis Metropolitan 56 Bethesda Christian 48
Indianapolis Lutheran
Indianapolis Lutheran 48 Greenwood Christian 41
Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Jac-Cen-Del 61 Hauser 46
Borden
Borden 53 Christian Academy 51
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 49 West Washington 38
Loogootee
North Daviess 35 Barr-Reeve 29
Springs Valley
Springs Valley 66 Northeast Dubois 54
Loading comments...