Indiana at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It is cold comfort after the last two games, but we can at least have spite drive us today. This was always supposed to be a coronation. If the 25th Big Ten championship wasn’t already locked up by this point, it was the day it would be secured. Four last second losses this season denied that, and one of them was to today’s opponent. If I had to rate them from most frustrating to least it would be as follows:

1. Rutgers - They just tossed in a miracle heave right after we scored to take the lead. It was a stolen win.

2. Indiana - If Purdue rebounds the previous miss it has the ball and the lead going to the line.

3. Wisconsin - It was banked in, but even if he misses we need to survive overtime.

4. Michigan State - A set play and a set shot. Even if he misses, we have to survive overtime.

Rutgers and Indiana, on paper, as Purdue’s two worst losses, and they cost us a Big Ten title. Today we look for revenge, as a victory over the Hoosiers will likely banish them to the NIT barring a Big Ten Tournament run.

It’s not much, but what is college sports without spite.