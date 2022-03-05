 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indiana at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

One last time in Mackey.

It is cold comfort after the last two games, but we can at least have spite drive us today. This was always supposed to be a coronation. If the 25th Big Ten championship wasn’t already locked up by this point, it was the day it would be secured. Four last second losses this season denied that, and one of them was to today’s opponent. If I had to rate them from most frustrating to least it would be as follows:

1. Rutgers - They just tossed in a miracle heave right after we scored to take the lead. It was a stolen win.

2. Indiana - If Purdue rebounds the previous miss it has the ball and the lead going to the line.

3. Wisconsin - It was banked in, but even if he misses we need to survive overtime.

4. Michigan State - A set play and a set shot. Even if he misses, we have to survive overtime.

Rutgers and Indiana, on paper, as Purdue’s two worst losses, and they cost us a Big Ten title. Today we look for revenge, as a victory over the Hoosiers will likely banish them to the NIT barring a Big Ten Tournament run.

It’s not much, but what is college sports without spite.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Indiana Hoosiers Record: 18-11, 9-10 Big Ten
From: Bloomington, IN
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,804)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 2pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 47
NET 45
Blog Representation: Crimson Quarry
2020-21 Record 12-15, 7-12 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 39 appearances, last in 2016. 5 time NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 124-90
Last Purdue win: 73-69 at Purdue on 3/2/2021
Last Indiana win: 68-65 at Indiana on 1/20/2022
Coach: MIke Woodson (18-11 in first year at Indiana)

