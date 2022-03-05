Indiana at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It is cold comfort after the last two games, but we can at least have spite drive us today. This was always supposed to be a coronation. If the 25th Big Ten championship wasn’t already locked up by this point, it was the day it would be secured. Four last second losses this season denied that, and one of them was to today’s opponent. If I had to rate them from most frustrating to least it would be as follows:
1. Rutgers - They just tossed in a miracle heave right after we scored to take the lead. It was a stolen win.
2. Indiana - If Purdue rebounds the previous miss it has the ball and the lead going to the line.
3. Wisconsin - It was banked in, but even if he misses we need to survive overtime.
4. Michigan State - A set play and a set shot. Even if he misses, we have to survive overtime.
Rutgers and Indiana, on paper, as Purdue’s two worst losses, and they cost us a Big Ten title. Today we look for revenge, as a victory over the Hoosiers will likely banish them to the NIT barring a Big Ten Tournament run.
It’s not much, but what is college sports without spite.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Indiana Hoosiers
|Record: 18-11, 9-10 Big Ten
|Indiana Hoosiers
|From:
|Bloomington, IN
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,804)
|Odds:
|No Line Yet
|Date & Time:
|Saturday, March 5, 2022, 2pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|ESPN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|47
|NET
|45
|Blog Representation:
|Crimson Quarry
|2020-21 Record
|12-15, 7-12 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|None
|NCAA Tournament History:
|39 appearances, last in 2016. 5 time NCAA Champion
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 124-90
|Last Purdue win:
|73-69 at Purdue on 3/2/2021
|Last Indiana win:
|68-65 at Indiana on 1/20/2022
|Coach:
|MIke Woodson (18-11 in first year at Indiana)
