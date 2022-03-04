2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Sectional Semifinal Scores

The Friday of sectionals is always a great time, as there are 128 games around the state. Tonight all three of Purdue’s in-state were in action, and all three won comfortably to move on to tomorrow night’s sectional finals.

CLASS 4A

Lake Central

Lake Central 76 East Chicago Central 67

Munster 65 Hammond Central 45

Portage

Portage 52 Crown Point 51

Chesterton 56 Merrillville 41

The state’s No. 1 team in undefeated Chesterton moves on.

Plymouth

Michigan City 61 LaPorte 45

South Bend Adams 55 Plymouth 42

Elkhart

Penn 60 Northridge 47

Concord 52 Goshen 44

DeKalb

Fort Wayne Snider 60 DeKalb 52

Fort Wayne Northrop 64 Carroll (Fort Wayne) 50

Huntington North

Homestead 81 New Haven 53

Fort Wayne South 64 Fort Wayne Wayne 59

Class 4A Sectional 6

New Haven 53

Homestead 81

FINAL

Fletcher Loyer 25 points on 11-13 shooting, Grant Leeper with 14, Grady Swing with 14, Andrew Leeper with 10 — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) March 5, 2022

Logansport

Lafayette Jeff 76 Logansport 48

Kokomo 70 Harrison (West Lafayette) 48

Flory Bidunga had his usual solid game with 17 points (6 of 8 FG and 5 of 9 FT), 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks and 2 monster jams for his 20th double-double. His presence on defense caused Harrison to rethink several drives. @Kats_Principal @KHS_AD @WildkatBBall pic.twitter.com/Lny3I1mwkW — Kokomo HS Sports Information Director (@KHS_SID) March 5, 2022

Noblesville

Carmel 64 Noblesville 41

Westfield 77 Hamilton Southeastern 50

I couldn’t find his point totals, but Braden Smith can give Westfield its first ever sectional title with a win over two-time defending state champ Carmel tomorrow night.

Greenfield-Central

New Palestine 76 Richmond 58

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 82 Anderson 76

North Central (Indianapolis)

Lawrence North 65 Warren Central 60

Indianapolis Cathedral 69 Indianapolis Tech 54

Ben Davis

Southport 38 Perry Meridian 33

Ben Davis 58 Decatur Central 40

Terre Haute North

Terre Haute North 51 Brownsburg 42

Avon 61 Plainfield 53

Greenwood

Franklin 50 Whiteland 45

Center Grove 60 Franklin Central 52

Martinsville

Bloomington North 60 Columbus North 55 2OT

Bloomington South 60 East Central 42

Seymour

Jeffersonville 55 Seymour 40

Floyd Central 52 New Albany 39

Evansville North

Evansville Harrison 68 Evansville Reitz 64

Evansville North 70 Castle 42

CLASS 3A

Hanover Central

Calumet 52 River Forest 41

Lighthouse CPA 83 Hanover Central 48

Kankakee Valley

New Prairie 68 Knox 47

Culver Academy 79 Wheeler 17

Mishawaka Marian

Mishawaka Marian 74 South Bend Clay 40

John Glenn 59 South Bend St. Joseph 41

Maconaquah

Benton Central 53 Northwestern 36

Peru 62 Maconaquah 57

Wawasee

Wawasee 53 Lakeland 32

NorthWood 38 Tippecanoe Valley 33

Garrett

Leo 74 Fort Wayne Luers 43

Fort Wayne Concordia 63 Woodlan 58

Norwell

Norwell 63 Eastern (Greentown) 29

Oak Hill 48 Bellmont 42

New Castle

Jay County 55 Hamilton Heights 46

Yorktown 58 Muncie Burris 34

Frankfort

Tri-West 53 North Montgomery 27

Danville 82 Frankfort 55

Edgewood

Brownstown Central 58 Edgewood 39

Northview 61 Owen Valley 46

Lebanon

Brebeuf Jesuit 44 Lebanon 33

Guerin Catholic 54 Indianapolis Chatard 46

Speedway

Beech Grove 68 Indianapolis Ritter 48

Indianapolis Washington 47 Speedway 33

Connersville

Lawrenceburg 57 South Dearborn 51

Franklin County 51 Greensburg 35

Salem

North Harrison 58 Corydon Central 52

Scottsburg 68 Silver Creek 60 OT

Princeton

Sullivan 64 Washington 61 OT

Pike Central 51 Vincennes Lincoln 43

Boonville

Evansville Memorial 57 Gibson Southern 49

Evansville Bosse 58 Boonville 53

CLASS 2A

Whiting

Hammond Noll 75 Andrean 60

Lake Station 71 Whiting 30

North Judson

Westville 57 Hebron 43

North Judson 58 South Central (Union Mills) 38

Westview

Central Noble 65 Prairie Heights 40

Eastside 47 Fairfield 43 2OT

Bluffton

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 71 Whitko 35

Adams Central 63 Fort Wayne Canterbury 37

Winamac

Lewis Cass 63 North Newton 33

Rensselaer Central 57 Winamac 40

Western Boone

Rossville 50 Clinton Prairie 45

Carroll (Flora) 46 Fountain Central 44

Tipton

Madison-Grant 67 Eastbrook 61 2OT

Tipton 79 Sheridan 41

Alexandria

Lapel 45 Winchester 41

Monroe Central 39 Wapahani 33

Hagerstown

Northeastern 53 Knightstown 40

Eastern Hancock 80 Cambridge City Lincoln 40

Park Tudor

Heritage Christian 64 Irvington Prep Academy 43

University 53 Covenant Christian 51 OT

South Putnam

Parke Heritage 59 South Putnam 44

Southmont 52 North Putnam 43

South Ripley

South Ripley 61 South Decatur 44

Triton Central 62 North Decatur 57

Southwestern (Hanover)

Providence 56 Switzerland County 26

Southwestern (Hanover) 57 Clarksville 54

Tell City

Eastern (Pekin) 47 Perry Central 39

Paoli 60 Tell City 51

North Knox

South Knox 63 Mitchell 25

Linton-Stockton 59 Eastern Greene 46

Southridge

North Posey 49 South Spencer 41

Forest Park 54 Evansville Mater Dei 44

CLASS 1A

Kouts

Marquette Catholic 63 Kouts 53

Gary 21st Century 68 Washington Twp. 22

Triton

Argos 64 LaCrosse 28

Triton 39 Culver 25

Fremont

Elkhart Christian 63 Lakewood Park 57

Fremont 43 Bethany Christian 36

Tri-County

North White 63 Caston 59

Pioneer 55 South Newton 35

Southern Wells

Southwood 63 North Miami 48

Lakeland Christian 64 Southern Wells 31

Attica

North Vermillion 57 Faith Christian 49

Lafayette Central Catholic 55 Covington 30

Wes-Del

Liberty Christian 87 Wes-Del 66

Daleville 47 Cowan 44

Blue River

Blue River 65 Union (Modoc) 18

Randolph Southern 60 Tri 50

White River Valley

Bloomfield 61 Eminence 18

North Central (Farmersburg) 65 White River Valley 37

Bethesda Christian

Bethesda Christian 40 Traders Point Christian 39

Indianapolis Metropolitan 66 Indiana Math & Science 36

Indianapolis Lutheran

Greenwood Christian 73 Victory College Prep 47

Indianapolis Lutheran 62 Indianapolis Tindley 60

Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Jac-Cen-Del 74 Waldron 60

Hauser 61 Oldenburg Academy 28

Borden

Borden 46 Rock Creek Academy 42

Christian Academy 43 South Central (Elizabeth) 25

Edinburgh

West Washington 72 Medora 39

Edinburgh 81 Crothersville 46

Loogootee

North Daviess 45 Shoals 37

Barr-Reeve 48 Orleans 34

Springs Valley

Northeast Dubois 82 Cannelton 43

Springs Valley 90 Evansville Day 71