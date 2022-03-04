2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Sectional Semifinal Scores

The Friday of sectionals is always a great time, as there are 128 games around the state. Tonight all three of Purdue’s in-state were in action, and all three won comfortably to move on to tomorrow night’s sectional finals.
CLASS 4A
Lake Central
Lake Central 76 East Chicago Central 67
Munster 65 Hammond Central 45
Portage
Portage 52 Crown Point 51
Chesterton 56 Merrillville 41
The state’s No. 1 team in undefeated Chesterton moves on.
Plymouth
Michigan City 61 LaPorte 45
South Bend Adams 55 Plymouth 42
Elkhart
Penn 60 Northridge 47
Concord 52 Goshen 44
DeKalb
Fort Wayne Snider 60 DeKalb 52
Fort Wayne Northrop 64 Carroll (Fort Wayne) 50
Huntington North
Homestead 81 New Haven 53
Fort Wayne South 64 Fort Wayne Wayne 59
Class 4A Sectional 6— Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) March 5, 2022
New Haven 53
Homestead 81
FINAL
Fletcher Loyer 25 points on 11-13 shooting, Grant Leeper with 14, Grady Swing with 14, Andrew Leeper with 10
Logansport
Lafayette Jeff 76 Logansport 48
Kokomo 70 Harrison (West Lafayette) 48
Flory Bidunga had his usual solid game with 17 points (6 of 8 FG and 5 of 9 FT), 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks and 2 monster jams for his 20th double-double. His presence on defense caused Harrison to rethink several drives. @Kats_Principal @KHS_AD @WildkatBBall pic.twitter.com/Lny3I1mwkW— Kokomo HS Sports Information Director (@KHS_SID) March 5, 2022
Noblesville
Carmel 64 Noblesville 41
Westfield 77 Hamilton Southeastern 50
I couldn’t find his point totals, but Braden Smith can give Westfield its first ever sectional title with a win over two-time defending state champ Carmel tomorrow night.
Greenfield-Central
New Palestine 76 Richmond 58
Mount Vernon (Fortville) 82 Anderson 76
North Central (Indianapolis)
Lawrence North 65 Warren Central 60
Indianapolis Cathedral 69 Indianapolis Tech 54
Ben Davis
Southport 38 Perry Meridian 33
Ben Davis 58 Decatur Central 40
Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North 51 Brownsburg 42
Avon 61 Plainfield 53
Greenwood
Franklin 50 Whiteland 45
Center Grove 60 Franklin Central 52
Martinsville
Bloomington North 60 Columbus North 55 2OT
Bloomington South 60 East Central 42
Seymour
Jeffersonville 55 Seymour 40
Floyd Central 52 New Albany 39
Evansville North
Evansville Harrison 68 Evansville Reitz 64
Evansville North 70 Castle 42
CLASS 3A
Hanover Central
Calumet 52 River Forest 41
Lighthouse CPA 83 Hanover Central 48
Kankakee Valley
New Prairie 68 Knox 47
Culver Academy 79 Wheeler 17
Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 74 South Bend Clay 40
John Glenn 59 South Bend St. Joseph 41
Maconaquah
Benton Central 53 Northwestern 36
Peru 62 Maconaquah 57
Wawasee
Wawasee 53 Lakeland 32
NorthWood 38 Tippecanoe Valley 33
Garrett
Leo 74 Fort Wayne Luers 43
Fort Wayne Concordia 63 Woodlan 58
Norwell
Norwell 63 Eastern (Greentown) 29
Oak Hill 48 Bellmont 42
New Castle
Jay County 55 Hamilton Heights 46
Yorktown 58 Muncie Burris 34
Frankfort
Tri-West 53 North Montgomery 27
Danville 82 Frankfort 55
Edgewood
Brownstown Central 58 Edgewood 39
Northview 61 Owen Valley 46
Lebanon
Brebeuf Jesuit 44 Lebanon 33
Guerin Catholic 54 Indianapolis Chatard 46
Speedway
Beech Grove 68 Indianapolis Ritter 48
Indianapolis Washington 47 Speedway 33
Connersville
Lawrenceburg 57 South Dearborn 51
Franklin County 51 Greensburg 35
Salem
North Harrison 58 Corydon Central 52
Scottsburg 68 Silver Creek 60 OT
Princeton
Sullivan 64 Washington 61 OT
Pike Central 51 Vincennes Lincoln 43
Boonville
Evansville Memorial 57 Gibson Southern 49
Evansville Bosse 58 Boonville 53
CLASS 2A
Whiting
Hammond Noll 75 Andrean 60
Lake Station 71 Whiting 30
North Judson
Westville 57 Hebron 43
North Judson 58 South Central (Union Mills) 38
Westview
Central Noble 65 Prairie Heights 40
Eastside 47 Fairfield 43 2OT
Bluffton
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 71 Whitko 35
Adams Central 63 Fort Wayne Canterbury 37
Winamac
Lewis Cass 63 North Newton 33
Rensselaer Central 57 Winamac 40
Western Boone
Rossville 50 Clinton Prairie 45
Carroll (Flora) 46 Fountain Central 44
Tipton
Madison-Grant 67 Eastbrook 61 2OT
Tipton 79 Sheridan 41
Alexandria
Lapel 45 Winchester 41
Monroe Central 39 Wapahani 33
Hagerstown
Northeastern 53 Knightstown 40
Eastern Hancock 80 Cambridge City Lincoln 40
Park Tudor
Heritage Christian 64 Irvington Prep Academy 43
University 53 Covenant Christian 51 OT
South Putnam
Parke Heritage 59 South Putnam 44
Southmont 52 North Putnam 43
South Ripley
South Ripley 61 South Decatur 44
Triton Central 62 North Decatur 57
Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56 Switzerland County 26
Southwestern (Hanover) 57 Clarksville 54
Tell City
Eastern (Pekin) 47 Perry Central 39
Paoli 60 Tell City 51
North Knox
South Knox 63 Mitchell 25
Linton-Stockton 59 Eastern Greene 46
Southridge
North Posey 49 South Spencer 41
Forest Park 54 Evansville Mater Dei 44
CLASS 1A
Kouts
Marquette Catholic 63 Kouts 53
Gary 21st Century 68 Washington Twp. 22
Triton
Argos 64 LaCrosse 28
Triton 39 Culver 25
Fremont
Elkhart Christian 63 Lakewood Park 57
Fremont 43 Bethany Christian 36
Tri-County
North White 63 Caston 59
Pioneer 55 South Newton 35
Southern Wells
Southwood 63 North Miami 48
Lakeland Christian 64 Southern Wells 31
Attica
North Vermillion 57 Faith Christian 49
Lafayette Central Catholic 55 Covington 30
Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 87 Wes-Del 66
Daleville 47 Cowan 44
Blue River
Blue River 65 Union (Modoc) 18
Randolph Southern 60 Tri 50
White River Valley
Bloomfield 61 Eminence 18
North Central (Farmersburg) 65 White River Valley 37
Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 40 Traders Point Christian 39
Indianapolis Metropolitan 66 Indiana Math & Science 36
Indianapolis Lutheran
Greenwood Christian 73 Victory College Prep 47
Indianapolis Lutheran 62 Indianapolis Tindley 60
Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Jac-Cen-Del 74 Waldron 60
Hauser 61 Oldenburg Academy 28
Borden
Borden 46 Rock Creek Academy 42
Christian Academy 43 South Central (Elizabeth) 25
Edinburgh
West Washington 72 Medora 39
Edinburgh 81 Crothersville 46
Loogootee
North Daviess 45 Shoals 37
Barr-Reeve 48 Orleans 34
Springs Valley
Northeast Dubois 82 Cannelton 43
Springs Valley 90 Evansville Day 71
