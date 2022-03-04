Purdue basketball Recruiting: Scouting Myles Colvin

It was good to get back out in the field this year and see some live basketball. I was unable to see Westfield vs. Homestead in December when Braden Smith took on Fletcher Loyer, but tonight I was able to see the third in-state player in his sectional semifinal game. I went up to Park Tudor to catch Heritage Christian against Irvington Prep in the Class 2 A sectional to see 2023 commit Myles Colvin.

Admittedly, it was not the best game to see him Irvington Prep was not a good team, as they were eliminated at 4-14 in the 64-43 Heritage Christian win. Colvin’s team was in control throughout, leading 9-5 after a quarter, 31-12 at the half, and 45-24 after three. In fact, he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter and didn’t score at all. He only had 13 points, six in the second quarter and seven in the third. This was after he had 30+ in Tuesday’s opening round win though.

For most of the game it looked like he was in third gear. He didn’t really have to ramp things up and he was content to let his teammates work. Every once in a while he showcased his athleticism. He had a second quarter moment where he skied over everyone to tip in a put back. The next time down he would have had an alley-oop dunk if his teammate hadn’t thrown the pass at his waist (and he still almost gathered it). In the third quarter he hit a corner three, had a nice baseline 15 footer, and got his alley-oop dunk on anther bad pass he was able to gather in mid air.

That alley-oop belied the athleticism we’re getting. It was not a great pass, but Colvin was so athletic he was able to correct his teammate’s mistake. On defense Colvin didn’t need to do a whole lot, plus as the tallest guy on his team he was playing a lot of interior defense. At 6’4” he won’t be doing that at Purdue. Again, it is hard to judge his defense when the competition is not great and his team has a 20 point lead throughout, so I don’t want to draw too many conclusions.

The tools are there though. We’ve seen the clips of the athletic moments, and tonight you could clearly tell the athleticism was there. He has draw some Jaden Ivey comparisons and I don’t want to put that on him because Ivey is a top 5 pick and Colvin is a junior in high school, but they are both athletic guards. If anything, Colvin is a little more solid in his legs. I could see him benefitting from a year at LaLumiere, as the improved competition and teammates would be a plus.

He’s good though. He’s going to be a top 100 guard and he did show a decent jumper. He can be coached up too. That makes him a great guy to bring in.