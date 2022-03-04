NFL Combine: David Bell

Ah, Twitter.com.

The home of Athletic Experts.

Did you know, DB3 is now UNDRAFTABLE because he ran a 4.62?

Just ask the no nothings on Twitter.

As Purdue Fans, we knew how the combine was going to go for David Bell. He was not going to wow anyone with his explosiveness, but we knew he would do great in anything that involved running to catch a football. Both held true.

David Bell, from Indianapolis, in front of a home crowd, yes crowd, fans are allowed in this year, did not blow any explosiveness measure out of the water.

4.62 40, 33 inch vertical, 9-10 Broad Jump. All pretty average. Now though, people that do not know his game, and believe they are experts are screaming to not draft him.

Hold on, let me get those tweets.

Not the best Combine for David Bell, who didn't hit average or above for any testing metric outside of size.



Splits are projected. pic.twitter.com/twXEzlWpwv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

My biggest is clearly David Bell



Knew he wasn't fast with his tape but it’s not just the 40. When your good but not great at anything specific like Bell is and now with his speed/scores you need to be elite somewhere in your game and he's not



Proceeding with caution — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) March 4, 2022

Those are just a couple out of hundreds of them.

Here is the thing that bugs me the most... turn on the film of 2021 AP All American, film doesn’t lie.

Now some guys named Tyquan Thornton (Baylor), Velus Jones (Tennessee), and Bo Melton (Rutgers), all who have never broke 1K yards or put the film out that DB3 has, may go higher than him because they ran “fast”.

While there are doubters, there are also people out there saying the same damn thing as me.

Part of me hopes NFL teams overreact to David Bell's testing, and he falls to the #Bears in Round 3.



If you're dropping him down your board significantly because of testing numbers, you haven't watched Bell's tape. He doesn't win with burning speed. #NFLCombine — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2022

if you watched david bell at all over the past 3 years you knew he wasn't a blazer. that's not how he wins...the same we shouldn't double count - don't double knock a guy. — Ray G (@RayGQue) March 3, 2022

David Bell is just Davante Adams but with a freshmen year breakout pic.twitter.com/p0oi9YYehL — Rookie Whisper (@RookieWhisper) March 3, 2022

And there are players, even all time greats that have ran a similar 40 as David Bell.

Larry Fitzgerald 4.63

Jerry Rice 4.71

Cris Carter 4.63

Anquan Boldin - 4.71

Chad OchoCinco - 4.58

Antonio Brown - 4.56

There are just a few examples, there are plenty in the NFL currently that are in similar situations.

Just as a reminder and a PSA - here is film of David Bell just destroying College Football.