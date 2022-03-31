Hammer and Rails Podcast - Thompson Transfers

Today’s podcast is a bit of a quick hitter. We hadn’t planned on recording mid-week but with the news of Thompson entering his name in the transfer portal we jumped on the mics for a quick look at what this means for him and for Purdue.

Casey has been a vocal critic of what Thompson brings to this team as a player so I allow him some space to give his perspective.

What does this news mean for the PG position next year? Does this news have anything to do with the fact that we’ve not heard anything for sure from Eric Hunter Jr. yet on his possible Covid year? Let the speculation begin!

Also, after the break Casey and I look ahead to the future of the podcast and what our plans are for the offseason where content can dry up on us. We will be recording this weekend and barring any unforeseen news we will have the discussion about Matt Painter that we teased in the last podcast. It should be an interesting one.

Before that though give this one a listen and let us know how likely you are to continue to listen in the offseason.