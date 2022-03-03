Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State 73, Purdue 69.

In one of their most competitive and entertaining games of the season, Purdue fell to Michigan State, 69-73 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

This could be the end of the road for the Boilermakers, dropping to 16-14 on the season and failing to get a win in the Big Ten Tournament. However, this remains to be seen with how the NIT is filled following the NCAA Tournament bracket being announced.

Purdue battled through a lot of adversity, especially in the fourth quarter, as they allowed a few different Michigan State runs late in the game. Things started to turn though when Abbey Ellis was called for a travel and then former Boilermaker Tamara Farquhar completing a three point play on the other end. After that it seemed as if Purdue ran out of gas, and ended up dropping this one.

Foul trouble for Purdue’s post players Rickie Woltman and Ava Learn proved to be detrimental as Michigan State feasted in the paint all game long, but specifically later on. The Spartans dropped 34 points in the pain and came up with key offensive rebounds or were fouled in those situations to take over the game

The three main contributors throughout the season played very well today to keep Purdue in this one. Madison Layden, Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis combined for a stellar 48 points but it just was not enough to top the Spartans stepped up having one of her best games of the season today and showing off her full potential.

Purdue just got outplayed late in the game, that’s what it boils down to. Clouden, Smith and Farquhar willed the Spartans to victory and the Boilermakers couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch to get the job done.

A disappointing loss for the Boilermakers and this program, but it is encouraging for them to have battled for a full 40 minutes. What the future in terms of this season is up in the air at the moment. The NCAA Tournament looks to be out of the picture, but they could still earn a bid to the NIT and play in the postseason that way. Although that is not what a program like Purdue wants, they will take that for more experience with this squad.