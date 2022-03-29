Purdue Commitment Fletcher Loyer Wins National High School Three Point Shootout

One of the biggest flaws of this Purdue team that lost to St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16 was an inability to consistently hit shots from behind the three point line. Despite Painter’s insistence that he recruits a shooter for every class those players just didn’t find the consistency that Purdue needed to move on to the Elite 8. There’s hope that Fletcher Loyer will be that guy for the foreseeable future.

As one of the best three point shooters in the country he was invited to participate in the National High School Three Point Shootout in New Orleans. This is of course associated with the Final Four. Unfortunately Purdue wasn’t there but they are being well represented regardless.

In the first round Loyer scored 21 to defeat a Duke commit. In the finals he scored 24 to defeat his opponent (uncommitted). That gave him the title and a Flavor Flav like “trophy”. Following this the boy’s and girl’s champions faced off against each other. Loyer was victorious yet again defeating an Iowa women’s basketball commitment. For winning this championship he was honored with yet another weird “trophy”. Loyer joins former Boilermaker Ryan Cline as a winner of this event. I think we can all agree that Cline coming to Purdue worked out pretty well for all involved. Following in those footsteps would be huge for this team.

Check out Loyer’s hardware below. Not sure what he’s gonna do with these things though. Not as easy to just hang them up or place them on a shelf. Congrats to the young man. Can’t wait to see him in the Old Gold and Black.