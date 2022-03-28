Purdue Basketball: Returnees & Transfer Names to Watch

Well.

The Season is over.

Departures of Sasha, Eric Hunter Jr, Trevion and Jaden Ivey are imminent.

Could we also see some incoming transfers? I am not totally sure.

Here are the returnees and newcomers we already know are coming back.

Starters Returning:

PG - ?

SG - ?

SF - ?

PF - Mason Gillis

Center - Zach Edey (Will ultimately test NBA draft waters, expect him back)

Bench Returning:

Guard - Isaiah Thompson

Guard - Brandon Newman

Big - Caleb Furst

Wing - Ethan Morton

Wing - Trey Kauffman-Renn (RS)

Wing - Brian Waddell (RS)

Incoming Freshmen:

Guard - Braden Smith

Guard - Fletcher Loyer

Wing - Camden Heider

Center - William Berg

As it stands now, we have room for one transfer. But, could there be roster movement? Sure! Who knows, my guess, the priority would be to find a transfer with experience at the point guard spot.

EHJ and Jaden Ivey were our primary ball handlers for the last two seasons. I love Braden Smith’s game, but I am not totally comfortable rolling into the season with a freshman as the starting point guard.

Could Isaiah Thompson do it? Maybe. He has experience, but he is not overly strong with the ball. Teams love to press us the moment he comes into the game.

Ethan Morton? I think after 2 years on the team, he is turning himself into a 3 & D wing. He could play some point guard, but I do not love the idea of he being the full time point guard.

Here are some names to watch in the portal:

Robert Phinisee - IU, Grad

Phinisee turned down Purdue for IU years ago, could he return home with a chance to start at point guard? Robert does not do a lot for us in terms of scoring, but he is a solid defender and handles the ball well.

Tyreke Key - Indiana State, Grad

Key is top 5 in ISU history in scoring. Against Purdue this season, he scored 18. He has been a starter at ISU since the middle of his frosh year and has had a great career there. To me, he is more of a 2, but can handle the ball. At 6-3, 220 pounds, he is a nice sized guard.

Jaelin Llewellyn - Princeton, Grad

A former top Purdue recruit, he chose the Ivy league route. Who can blame him? With an Ivy league Degree you can do anything. Well, the degree has been earned and he is looking for one more opportunity. He is a true point guard that can score. At Princeton, he scored 15 PPG this season.

Javon Pickett - Mizzou, Grad

With the departure of Cuonzo from Mizzou, their senior guard who averaged 11 PPG has hit the market. At 6-5, 220 Pounds, he is more of a 2 than a 1.

Xavier Pinson - LSU, Grad