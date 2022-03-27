Purdue Baseball Opens Big Ten Play With Win

Weather caused a ton of havoc this past week for Purdue baseball. First the midweek home game with Northern Illinois was postponed to April 5th due to rain. The Boilers were then able to get in the Big Ten opener against Ohio State Friday night, but Saturday’s game was moved to a Sunday doubleheader due to bad weather, and Sunday was eventually called off because the real feel temperature did not reach 28 degrees per Big Ten rules. It is unlikely those games will be made up, but Purdue did take the one game it played this week.

Purdue 7, Ohio State 5

Once again, Purdue was able to come from behind to get the win. After falling behind 4-0 through two and a half innings the Boilers tied it with a four-run inning in the bottom of the third. Curtis Washington Jr. and Cam Thompson each had a two-run homer in the inning.

Ohio State retook the lead in the top of the fourth, but Evan Albrecht tied it by scoring off of an error in the bottom of the innings. Purdue then took a 6-5 lead in the fifth when Thompson scored on a groundout by Troy Viola. Thompson would score again in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Landon Weins earned the win in 5 1⁄ 3 innings of relief, giving up just two hits to 15 batters faced.

Purdue faces a busy week this week mostly on the road. It hosts Illinois-Chicago (5-12) on Tuesday before a big non-conference game at Indiana State (13-7) on Wednesday. Purdue then has its first road Big Ten series of the season at Illinois (9-11, 2-1) this weekend. Purdue currently sits at 18-1, 1-0 in conference play and could be in most top 25 polls this week as No. 5 Tennessee at 23-1 is the only team in the country with just one loss.